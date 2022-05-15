India made history in Bangkok by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time ever with a 3-0 triumph over defending champions Indonesia.

Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen overcame a shaky start to give India a nerve-settling victory in the opener against the 14-time gold medallists.

The 20-year-old beat Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-17 after 1hr 5min at the Impact Arena in Thailand to give his side the early lead.

In the second match, India's 2018 Commonwealth Games champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty took on Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in a fiercely contested battle that lasted 1:13.

Despite going down in the first game, the world number eight men's doubles pair came back to seal an 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 victory to put India in the driving seat.

Srikanth Kidambi then put the nail in the coffin with a commanding 21-15, 23-21 defeat of Jonatan Christie after 48 minutes to seal the memorable victory and take their head-to-head record to five wins apiece.

The result has sparked celebration across India with several notable names offering their congratulations to the team.

"The Indian badminton team has scripted history!" wrote Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

"The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup!

"Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours.

"This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons."

The accomplishment was also picked up by major stars in other sports with former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli commenting, "a historic achievement and a massive moment for Indian badminton."

"Congratulations Team India on winning the Thomas Cup," Kohli posted on Twitter.

"What a moment for Indian sport - we are Thomas Cup champions for the first ever time, and we beat the best to make it happen," said Sunil Chhetri, capped 125 times for the Indian national football team.