Ub get payback against Princeton to secure FIBA 3x3 World Tour glory in Utsunomiya

Serbian side Ub have won the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 World Tour opener in Utsunomiya after beating Princeton 22-16 to avenge their pool-stage loss against the Americans.

The tournament's most valuable player Strahinja Stojacic of Serbia put in a scintillating performance in the final in Japan with 13 points, six highlights and four rebounds.

The 29-year-old also scored the game-winning shot from outside the arc to stop a threatening Princeton comeback.

Ub lost 21-17 to Princeton in the first match of Pool A in what was a shock to many but managed to find their feet to go undefeated in their subsequent four games.

Ub captain Dejan Majstorovic continued his winning ways in Utsuniomiya.

The Japanese city has hosted five events in FIBA 3x3 World Tour history, with Majstorovic winning four.

🔥Off to the perfect start 🔥



Ub defeated Princeton to claim the first-ever World Tour Opener in Utsunomiya 🇯🇵⛩#3x3WT #3x3WTUtsunomiya pic.twitter.com/1E3TGkxkjF — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) May 15, 2022

The event boasted the most prize money ever awarded in a Masters-level event with the winners taking home $50,000 (£40,000/€48,000) as part of a total pool of $152,000 (£123,000/€146,000).

Antwerp, who lost 21-17 to Ub in the semi-finals, took third place in the tournament due to their 75 per cent win percentage and average points per game of 18.8.

Amsterdam finished fourth following their 21-18 defeat to Princeton in the penultimate round.

In the individual contests, Latvian Artūrs Strēlnieks of Riga won the shoot-out and a limited-edition 3x3 Aikon watch, while Brandon Ruffin of the United States and Princeton was victorious in the dunk contest.

The FIBA 3x3 World Tour returns on May 28 to 29 for the Manila Masters, the first Masters event in the Philippines since 2015.