Edgbaston Park Hotel will become the "Team Wales House" during Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

The Edgbaston Park Hotel has been selected as the home of the Welsh delegation during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games Wales has confirmed that the University of Birmingham’s hotel will house athletes and support staff as well as provide an area for Welsh supporters to watch the action.

The venue will become the "Team Wales House" during Birmingham 2022 and is set to be a media hub where athletes can contribute to television, radio and digital content.

"Edgbaston Park Hotel will be a great venue for Team Wales," said Chris Jenkins, chief executive of Commonwealth Games Wales.

"It’s modern, vibrant, and accessible - which is vital to bring in supporters and feel part of the team.

"In the Gold Coast, Kurrawa Surf Club proved a huge success as our Team Wales House and we hope to replicate the same enthusiasm and support this summer, even the warm weather. 

"We also have the luxury of ample grounds around the hotel, which I’m sure will be a welcome luxury during Games time when Birmingham will undoubtedly be very busy with supporters from across the Commonwealth.

"The team at Edgbaston Park Hotel have been great to work with and we can’t thank them enough for their hospitality and for helping us create what will be a strong Welsh presence in Birmingham."

Wales produced its best-ever performance at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images
Opened in 2018, Edgbaston Park Hotel comprises of 185 bedrooms and three serviced apartments as well as a restaurant and bar and a variety of meeting facilities.

It is also located near several key venues, including the University of Birmingham, Arena Birmingham and Sandwell Aquatics Centre.

"I and the entire team at Edgbaston Park Hotel are delighted to be the official house for Team Wales during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games period," said Billy Harris, head of commercial at Edgbaston Park Hotel.

"We look forward to working closely with Chris and the team to ensure that we provide an outstanding service and experience for the entire group during this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our venue and wonderful city."

Wales rank 10th in the overall Commonwealth Games medals table with 67 gold, 98 silver and 141 bronze medals.

At Gold Coast 2018, Wales achieved the nation's best-ever performance with 10 gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze medals to rank seventh in the standings.