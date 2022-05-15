Barbara Brand has become USA Taekwondo's (USATKD) first dedicated staff member for poomsae, assuming the position of high-performance manager.

Already a member of the USATKD leadership team, World Championship medallist Brand will now be charged with overseeing the development and implementation of all American poomsae programmes.

"We’ve had this move in mind for a while now, but wanted to respect Coach Brand’s desire to continue as an elite level athlete for one final time - a decision that was proven correct on her part, as she delivered the best result possible in Goyang with another gold-medal performance for Team USA," USATKD chief executive Steve McNally said.

"Now we agree it is time for Coach Brand to transcend the mat and become a sport leader at the highest level.

"I know she’ll work just as hard as she did to be the best in the world today herself to benefit the athletes of tomorrow, and give them every chance to be the best in the future."

Brand won a gold medal in the women's under-65 category at last month's World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Goyang - her second gold medal on the world stage.

A former Athletes' Advisory Committee chair and already the national poomsae coach since 2014, Brand has plenty of experience to fall back on.

Barbara Brand won a world title just last month ©World Taekwondo

"I am honored to join the USATKD staff as the first-ever High Performance Poomsae Manager," Brand said.

"I'll use my experience as a USA National Poomsae Team member and World Championship coach to build on the tremendous success of our record breaking 2022 USA World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships team.

"I look forward to working with our highly skilled, collaborative coaches, management, and Poomsae community to make Team USA strong, deep, and ready for all levels of competition."

USATKD wants to create a "pipeline" to propel poomsae development and insists the discipline must have a voice in all USATKD strategic decisions.

The national body has also advocated for poomsae taekwondo one day joining the Olympic programme.