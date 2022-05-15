Pismo Beach has been selected to stage the International Surfing Association's (ISA) World Para Surfing Championships once again in 2022.

The Californian city was the destination for the event in 2021, and the ISA's flagship Para surfing competition is to return from December 4 to 11.

AmpSurf, a non-profit with the stated aim of promoting, inspiring, educating and rehabilitating people with impairments through surf therapy, will again work with Pismo Beach and the ISA to put on the event.

California will have hosted the event three years in a row, if all goes to plan, as La Jolla was the venue in 2020.

This run of World Championships in California comes as the ISA seeks to have surfing adding to the Paralympic programme for Los Angeles 2028.

"The ISA is super committed to the long-term growth and promotion of Para surfing worldwide," ISA President Fernando Aguerre said.

"We are grateful for partners like Pismo Beach and AmpSurf who share this commitment and embrace the ISA's mission to create a better world through surfing.

"The World Para Surfing Championship is a key element of that mission.

"The global community of Para surfers know how powerful surfing can be in healing the mind, body and spirit."





A record-breaking 134 athletes from 24 countries participated in the 2021 edition of the event in Pismo Beach, with the ISA particularly keen to highlight increased participation among women.

The United States won the team title.

Aguerre added that he has "no doubt that Para surfing can bring exciting added value, and have a major impact on the Paralympic Games".

"With the help of our surfers and global Para surfing community, I can’t wait to make that case to the IPC [International Paralympic Committee] and to see our Para surfers with Paralympic gold around their necks."

Surfing made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and remains on the Olympic programmes for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.