Los Angeles 2028 internships on offer to Columbia University students over next six years

A new collaboration with Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games organisers and Team USA will offer students on Columbia University's sports management graduate programme unique working opportunities over the next six years.

Starting in spring of this year, the partnership will offer two internships per year to Columbia students in the run-up to the delivery of the Games.

Commenting on what will be the most comprehensive engagement for the Columbia programme in its 14-year history, academic director Scott Rosner said: "We are elated to expand even deeper into the US Olympic and Paralympic Movement with this comprehensive, new arrangement with the upcoming LA28 Games and Team USA.

"This long-term programme will give our students, faculty and staff the ability to learn and engage directly with LA28’s leadership team on a host of projects as the 2028 Games come into shape, which is a rare, sustained opportunity to take part in such a historic event taking place in the United States."

Maureen Harper, senior vice-president of Human Resources at LA28, added: "Kudos to Scott and his team for devising such a high-quality programme for Columbia students and faculty.

"We aim to provide world-class, real life learning opportunities for students as they prepare to join the sports industry and are delighted to work with Columbia to bring this to life."

Los Angeles 2028 organisers are combining on student links with Columbia University over the next six years ©Columbia University

The partnership is the latest in a series of ongoing global projects that Columbia's sports management programme has created, with Bayern Munich, the National Football League, La Liga North America and Real Madrid among others.

Columbia University's master's degree in sports management, available part-time and full- time, trains professionals in all sectors of the sports industry, claimed to teach specific management skills in the areas of finance, business intelligence, analytics, social justice, digital media, entrepreneurship, leadership, law, marketing, sales, communications and facility management.

Los Angeles is set to host the Olympic Games for the third time, after 1932 and 1984, but the Paralympics for the first time.

It will be the first Olympics in the US since the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Games.