Ibiza named World Triathlon Multisport Championships hosts as bidding opens for several events

Ibiza has been named as the host for next year’s 10-day World Triathlon Multisport Championships, scheduled to take place from April 29 until May 7.

Santa Eulalia is set to stage the aquathlon and duathlon events on the first two days of the compete, while San Antonio is scheduled to stage the cross triathlon and cross duathlon.

The Spanish island's capital, Ibiza Town, is due to hold the competitions for the long distance triathlon and aquabike World Championships

The first day of competition is planned to have the duathlon elite, juniors and age group sprint World Championships with the next day consisting of the Para duathlon, age group standard distance and Mixed Relay Duathlon World Championships.

On May 2, participants of the Cross Duathlon World Championships are expected to take centre stage before attention is drawn to San Antonio for the Cross Duathlon World Championships.

Following a day’s break, the mega-event is scheduled to remain in San Antonio for the Cross Triathlon World Championships.

Aquathlon is scheduled for May 5.

The event is due to conclude on May 7 with the Long Distance Triathlon World Championships and the Aquabike Championships.

Aqualon events are due to be staged in the Spanish island of Santa Eulalia ©Getty Images

This year's World Triathlon Multisport Championships is set to be held in the Romanian city of Targu Mures between June 6 to June 12 with duathlon, cross triathlon and cross duathlon on the agenda.

The World Championships in aquathlon, long distance triathlon and aquabike are planned to be staged in Samorin in Slovakia between August 18 and 21.

World Triathlon has also announced it is seeking host bidders for the 2025 World Triathlon Multisport Championships as well as several other competitions, including the 2024 and 2025 World Triathlon Championship Finals and the World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the same years.

The World Triathlon Championship Finals is regarded as the sport’s flagship event and the victor of the bidding process is set to have the bonus of staging the annual World Triathlon Congress which is due to see 167 countries send delegations.

Abu Dhabi is planned to gold the event this year with Pontevedra in Spain expected to host the 2023 edition.

Previous cities to stage the competition includes London, Budapest, Auckland, Beijing, Lausanne and Chicago.

The inaugural World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships is due to take place this year in Montreal in Canada on June 24 and 25.

It is predicted to bring together more than 4,000 competitors and this total could surpass 8,000 if local races are accounted for.

Around 4,500 athletes are expected to compete in the event.

The bidding process is open for the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series ©Getty Images

Interested cities, which have the endorsement of their National Federation, have been told to submit a bid prior to August 30 this year and the winner is scheduled to be announced on November 28.

Bidding is also open for numerous 2023 season events, including the World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS).

The WTCS is promoted as the leading seasonal event with it recording over one million spectators annually.

It is indicated that a mixed relay may be incorporated alongside the Olympic distance, sprint distance and super-sprint.

Cities can also bid for the second-tier World Triathlon Cup, World Triathlon Multisport Cup and World Triathlon Winter Championships and Cup.

Organisers must offer to two of either long distance triathlon, including aquabike, duathlon, cross triathlon, cross duathlon and aquathlon to host Multisport Cups.

Along with the World Triathlon Para Series, cities can bid for the World Triathlon Para Cups and the Continental Triathlon Para Cups.

Bids must be submitted before July 31 to be considered and the winning cities are scheduled to be announced on September 15 following approval from the Executive Board.