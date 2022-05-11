World number one Iga Świątek had seven breaks of serve in a second-round win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Italian Open, but past champion Simona Halep is out.

Poland's Świątek brushed aside her Romanian opponent 6-3, 6-0 to extend her winning streak to 24 matches.

Świątek had not played for more than 15 days but there was little sign of rustiness in Rome.

Ruse's compatriot Halep is also out, losing 7-6, 6-3 to American Danielle Collins.

Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff were other victorious Americans on the Foro Italico clay today, beating Olympic champion Belinda Bencic from Switzerland and the United States' Madison Brengle, respectively, in straight sets.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, fresh from winning the Madrid Open, also enjoyed a straight-sets win to reach round three.

Hey there 2022 clay court win leader 👋



🇹🇳 @Ons_Jabeur extends her win streak to 8️⃣ with her win over Tomljanovic!#IBI22 pic.twitter.com/Zaz5ovElBo — wta (@WTA) May 11, 2022

In the men's singles tournament, Jannik Sinner won a back-and-forth all-Italian match with Fabio Fognini 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Spain's Rafael Nadal, German Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas - all top-four seeds - won their first matches of the tournament, having received byes into the second round.

Tsitsipas saved two match points on his way through.

Stan Wawrinka, who before this week had not won a match since February 2021, beat Laslo Đere 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 to set up a meeting with another Serbian player, world number one Novak Djokovic.