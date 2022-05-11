Mykhaylo Mudryk and Oleksandr Pikhalyonok scored as Ukraine's men's national football team marked their return to action with a 2-1 friendly victory against German club side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The match at Borussia-Park was attended by 20,223 spectators, with all proceeds being donated towards relief efforts in Ukraine.

Citizens of Ukraine were granted free entry to their national team's first match since a FIFA World Cup qualifier in Bosnia and Herzegovina in November last year.

The friendly served as a warm-up for Ukraine's World Cup qualifying playoff away to Scotland, which is scheduled for June 1.

The winner of the tie is due to travel to Wales on June 5 for a one-off match to determine who will join England, Iran and the United States in Group B at Qatar 2022.

Ukraine fielded a team made up entirely of domestic-based players against Borussia Mönchengladbach, with the Ukrainian Premier League season having been terminated last month due to Russia's invasion.

The national team wore special tops which featured the words "United for Ukraine" and an outline of the country, and players from both sides posed for a picture with a "Stop War" banner prior to kick-off.

Ukrainian singer Khrystyna Solovyi performed the country's national anthem at an emotional Borussia-Park before the match began.

Mudryk pounced in the ninth minute to put Ukraine in front, before Conor Noß took advantage of a misplaced pass to equalise five minutes later.

An 82nd-minute drive from the edge of the box by Pikhalyonok settled the contest in Ukraine's favour.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, assisted by Belarus, has received widespread condemnation and led to the two aggressors being largely frozen out of international sport.

Poland were awarded a bye through their World Cup qualifying playoff semi-final, with Russia banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions in line with recommendations from the International Olympic Committee.

According to the United Nations, at least 3,496 civilians have been killed since the launch of what Moscow describes as a "special military operation" on February 24, although it is feared that the true figure is far higher, and more than 5.9 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine.

Ukraine's return to the field came on the day of the UEFA Ordinary Congress in Vienna, where Ukrainian Association of Football President Andriy Pavelko delivered a video message wearing a bulletproof vest from a destroyed football stadium in Chernihiv.

The Russian Football Union was permitted to attend, with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin claiming it was "premature" to suggest it should be suspended, although he added "I would not exclude anything".