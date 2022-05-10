The French Boxing Federation (FFB) has signed a three-year partnership with bandage manufacturer Bandax, which will now act as an official equipment supplier.

This deal is to run until April 1 2025.

The parties had been collaborating on an informal basis, but now Bandax will exclusively supply bandages to the French elite teams, as well as have image rights related to the FFB for its commercial and marketing activities.

"The hands of boxers and boxers obviously have priority," FFB President Dominique Nato said.

"In the light of this observation, it was logical to join forces with specialists whose core business is to protect the physical integrity of those who indulge in our discipline."

Two models of the bandages can be used - either a version with general sizes costing up to €80 (£69/$84) or custom-fit product which costs €200 (£171/$211).

Bandax will provide elite team members an annual allocation of equipment, which is claimed to offer superior protection during training and re-usable.

France won two gold medals at Rio 2016 in boxing, one of them going to Estelle Mossely ©Getty Images

It is expected that the partnership will lead to a 20 per cent discount to clubs affiliated to the FFB.

Franck Romeo, President of Bandax and a professional cutman, explained the technology behind the bandages.

"It's a professional, re-usable, washable and customisable bandage," said Romeo.

"The initial idea is to reproduce for each training [session] the bandage that we wear in combat.

"Indeed, it makes no sense to spend more than half an hour bandaging for a fight of up to 12 rounds but to let the athletes protect their hands less effectively with everything and anything, in training, when we know that's where 90 per cent of injuries occur."

The partnership extends past the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Two French former world champions - Sarah Ourahmoune and Estelle Mossely - were appointed as ambassadors for the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul by the International Boxing Association.