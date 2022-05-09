FIDE calls for election candidates with Fumey confirmed as challenging Dvorkovich for Presidency

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has issued a call for election candidates for its upcoming Congress, with incumbent Arkady Dvorkovich and Enyonam Sewa Fumey already confirming their intention to stand for the Presidency.

Dvorkovich announced his intention to stand for a second term at the start of April, with the Russian official announcing five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand from India would join his team.

Dvorkovich highlighted the organisation securing its largest broadcasting contracts, plus efforts to promote women’s chess and education among the key achievements of his first four-year term.

He declared he had a "moral duty" to stand for a second Presidential term.

Dvorkovich was elected President of the organisation in 2018, replacing his compatriot Kirsan Ilyumzhinov who had held the role since 1995.

Dvorkovich has previously served as a Deputy Prime Minister in Russia and was also one of the organisers of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

His candidacy in 2018 was supported by Fumey, who was appointed as FIDE secretary general following the election.

The Togo Chess Federation President stood down from the position last year, moving roles to serve on the FIDE Social Commission, which aims to use chess to support social development.

"FIDE machine is working effectively, but with my team, in a collaborative spirit with the current administration, we will ensure to deliver more and in a more efficient way, especially towards small federations," Fumey said.

"Our team will develop a more sensible approach to the issue of sport and politics, while recognising the importance they have with each other.

"Our team will broaden FIDE sponsorship base, support all Level 4 and 5 federations by serious funding and help generate independent revenue for the federations.

"Our team will involve a broader range of countries in its operations."

Enyonam Sewa Fumey has announced his intention to stand for the FIDE Presidency ©FIDE

Fumey has announced Stuart Fancy as his proposed deputy.

Fancy, who was born in London, has represented Papua New Guinea in chess competitions during his career.

The FIDE confirmed applications for the President and Deputy President positions on a joint ticket must be made by the deadline on June 7.

Candidacies for the vice-president, zonal leaders, Ethics and Disciplinary Commission and Constitutional Commission must be made by July 7.

Candidate application forms must be endorsed by letters of support from member federations.

Each candidacy for the Presidential ticket must be endorsed by nominations from at least five member federations, among them at least one from each of the four FIDE continental regions, but by no more than eight member federations in total.

At least three member federations must support the nominations for the other positions.

Each member federation is only able to endorse only one Presidential ticket, as well as one candidacy for each of the remaining positions.

The FIDE Congress is due to be held between July 31 and August 9 in Chennai in India.

The General Assembly will be held on August 7 and 8, when elections will be completed.