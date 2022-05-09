Acting International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Leonz Eder has met the Albanian Prime Minister on a visit to the nation.

Eder was invited to Albania by the Albanian University Sports Federation (FSHSU), which was founded back in 2017.

The FISU official met with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj during the visit.

Eder reportedly expressed his hope the FSHSU would receive further support from political and sporting bodies.

The Acting FISU President also met with Albanian National Olympic Committee President Fidel Yilli and University of Tirana vice-rector Bernard Dosti.

"Not only is it important to participate in FISU events, where students can present themselves as the best ambassadors of their country, but it is also key to promote sports at the universities themselves," Eder said.

"As many students as possible should have access to sports and thus be able to contribute positively to their life style, also with regard to FISU's Healthy Campus programme."

The Albanian University Sports Federation was established in 2017 ©FISU

Eder had been invited to Albania by FSHSU President Besnik Veliu.

Veliu reportedly expressed his gratitude to FISU for supporting the organisation’s first years as the recognised National Federation.

This included supporting Albanian athletes in participating at FISU events.

The FSHSU has expressed a desire to host FISU competitions in the future.

FISU World University Championships in weightlifting, beach volleyball or futsal have been highlighted as potential events which could be held in Albania.