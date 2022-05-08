The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has appointed consultant Jonathan Neill to develop a new commercial strategy for the organisation.

The IPC said Neill will be responsible for developing and finalising the strategy.

The strategy will sit outside of the existing The Olympic Partner (TOP) sponsorship programme and cover grassroots Para sport through to World Championship level.

The IPC is targeting engaging partners in the burgeoning Para sport market.

"More and more organisations are making disability an important part of their inclusion strategy," said Mike Peters, IPC chief executive.

"The IPC knows that Para sport has the power to transform societies and we believe there is strong opportunity for growth in the partnership sector.

"We are excited to have Jonathan working with us to develop an exciting proposition."

Jonathan Neill will be tasked with developing a new commercial strategy for the organisation ©Getty Images

Neill has previously worked in a variety of agency, brand and rights-holder roles.

This includes working as the head of sponsorship partnerships at Barclays, and commercial director at the Rugby League World Cup 2021.

Neill was responsible for developing the commercial positioning, narrative, sales proposition and activity for the tournament, which has been delayed until later this year because of the coronavirus crisis.

"The IPC is an organisation that I have admired for many years," Neill said.

"Their events create a more inclusive world and underline the positive impact that sport can have on society.

"We’ll be demonstrating the role that brands and business can play in continuing those efforts, and meeting mutually beneficial objectives via partnerships."