The Commonwealth Sport Foundation (CSF) is seeking a chief executive in the run-up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It follows on from Vicky Lowe's appointment as interim director last year.

The successful chief executive candidate will be responsible for the day-to-day running of the CSF, ensuring it maintains its goals.

Specific responsibilities include finalising the operational establishment of the CSF in areas such as governance and its policies and procedures.

The CSF chief executive will work with Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin and the CGF Board.

They will also negotiate with CGF partnerships on behalf of the CSF's interests, and will also be present during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The CSF chief executive will be working in their role at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

A covering letter and CV must be sent by 5pm British Summer Time on May 14 and a full job description can be found here.

The Commonwealth Sport Foundation is a charity that was launched by the CGF in 2020 with an aim to address issues in Commonwealth nations such as racism and climate change.

Youth empowerment, equal rights and historical injustices are three of the five areas targeted by the CSF, with the others being small and island states and sustainability.

It was developed after the civil rights protests globally which addressed a fight against racism.