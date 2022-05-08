The International Functional Fitness Federation (iF3) has moved its World Championships from Moscow to Hermosillo in Mexico.

Competition was initially scheduled to take place in the Russian capital before the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which led to Russia and Belarus being blacklisted as a host for major events.

The Championships were set to take place from August 26 to 28, but will now be pushed back to December due to the change, although no specific dates have been confirmed.

"We are thrilled to bring iF3 Worlds to Mexico in 2022," said iF3 President Gretchen Kittelberger.

"We have held several World Championships in a row in Europe, and we are very excited to come back to the western hemisphere to host Worlds on the North American continent.

"The Mexican Federation's planning team has already shown exceptional attention to detail with the design of this year's logo, and we are confident that will carry over into the execution of the event.

"With the world opening back up, we look forward to having the largest iF3 World Championships yet in Hermosillo."

A description of the logo for the iF3 World Championships in Mexico ©iF3

iF3 claim the postponement of the Championships will allow organisers more time to prepare as the new hosts.

A logo for the World Championships was unveiled too which iF3 states "uniquely represents Mexican history, culture, and tradition".

According to the United Nations, a total of 3,309 civilians have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine.