The Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) and the Universidad Anáhuac México have signed a collaborative agreement aimed at making it easier for elite athletes to study at the university.

COM President María José Alcalá Izguerra highlighted the importance of Anáhuac offering high-performance athletes a chance to prepare for life after sport, or dual careers.

Several scholarships are set to be offered under the collaboration deal.

"This agreement is not only so that the athletes can strengthen their future, but also so that the coaches, the [National] Federation Presidents can also, along with the athletes, professionalise their staff," the COM President said.

"What it is about is not only about being Olympic or Central American or world champions, it is about being champions for life and I celebrate this tool that Anáhuac gives us infinitely, because it not only helps the Mexican Olympic Committee, it helps this great country for us to continue working and say that Mexico is champion."

COM secretary general Mario García de la Torre and high diver Adriana Jiménez - twice a silver medallist at the World Championships - joined Alcalá Izguerra at a signing ceremony.

High diver Adriana Jiménez was at the signing ceremony ©Getty Images

Fernando Rincón Gallardo Elguero, vice-rector for comprehensive training, signed on behalf of the Universidad Anáhuac México.

"The Universidad Anáhuac México is convinced that the most valuable thing a person has is their comprehensive training, of all sports training and the honor of being able to represent our country in national and international fairs, which is through their own effort," he said.

"We know that the sports field has an 'expiration' and how wonderful that we can help our young talents and high-performance athletes so that they can perform in that career that they feel called to, that's why Anáhuac opens its doors to those selected to continue training by reaffirming this long-standing collaboration with the elite programme."

Increasing support for athletes in both their sporting and non-sporting careers is one of the features of the International Olympic Committee's strategic roadmap, Olympic Agenda 2020+5.