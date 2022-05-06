Olympic sprint gold medallist Bruny Surin has been named Canada’s Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Surin represented Canada at four Olympic Games, won a 4x100 metres relay gold medal at Atlanta 1996, and has been a prominent figure in the Canadian athletics community for more than three decades.

The 54-year-old was previously Canada’s Chef de Mission for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Surin will be expected to speak on behalf of the Canadian team in the build-up to and during Paris 2024, as well as offer support to athletes.

"Paris already holds a special place in my heart," Surin said of the French capital.

"When you layer the Olympic Games on top of such a marvellous city, you get an experience beyond compare.

"I am so proud to be named Team Canada’s Paris 2024 Chef de Mission.

"I am looking forward to embarking on this adventure and being there for each member of our team."

Surin travelled to Seoul in South Korea in 1988 for his first Olympics, competing as a long jumper.

Following advice from his coach, Surin switched to sprinting and he almost won a medal at Barcelona 1992, where he finished fourth in the 100m final.

The Canadian Olympic Hall of Famer made his presence truly felt at Atlanta 1996 when his 4x100m team fended off the American hosts to claim gold.

Surin also ran at Sydney 2000.

Bruny Surin claimed two world indoor titles during his sprinting career ©Getty Images

Surin equalled team-mate Donovan Bailey's Canadian 100m record - 9.84 seconds - at the 1999 World Championships, winning a silver medal, and finished his career with five World Championship medals, including 4x100m relays golds in 1997 and 1995.

The Haiti-born sprinter further won two indoor world titles over 60m, while the national 100m record still stands today.

"From his incredible athletic achievements to his exceptional work in the community, Bruny is a true ambassador for sport," Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) President Tricia Smith said.

"His infectious passion for sport and teamwork will serve him well in his role as Chef de Mission."

Surin's other accomplishments include starting the Bruny Surin Foundation which is designed to promote healthy lifestyles among young people and yearly gives out CAD20,000 (£12,600/€14,700/$15,500) in scholarships to student-athletes as a method of aiding their efforts to balance academia and sports.

"He is a valued member of our Olympic family and in addition, possesses the qualities of being a unifier and team player," COC chief sport officer Eric Myles added.

"With his incomparable Olympic journey and his passion for sport and people, he will be the ultimate ambassador for Team Canada 2024."

Former rower Marnie McBean was Canada's Chef de Mission at Tokyo 2020, where the country won 24 medals including seven golds which came across six different sports.

Speed skater Le May Doan acted as Canada's Chef de Mission at Beijing 2022, where 26 medals were won - four of them gold.