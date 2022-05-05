World Taekwondo's Classification Committee chair Hadwah Abdelmatloub Moawad has revealed plans to train more classifiers, with the aim of expanding the sport of Para-taekwondo.

The Saudi official has chaired the Classification Committee and Taekwondo for All Committees since 2021, and said that the International Federation is attempting to improve accessibility to Para-taekwondo for a broader range of athletes.

"We're here to include [athletes], not to exclude - but we have to be fair," Moawad said.

"Observation is the best form of research."

Moawad outlined the Classification Committee's simplification of the process which moves classifiers from national to international status.

"It used to be that you'd have to go to two National Championships before getting to level two - but it was unfair to classifiers from countries that had no National Championships," she said.

"So, now you simply need to go to two international championships with more than 20 athletes to classify."

The Committee chair is hopeful that this move will reduce the costs of hosting Para-taekwondo tournaments, and make the classification process easier for athletes.

"With the new courses, hopefully, we can increase the number of classifiers per continent and per MNA [Member National Association] as well," Moawad said.

Taekwondo made its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"We really want to invest in all aspects of Para-taekwondo classification."

Discussing plans to increase the number of athletes able to feature in Para-taekwondo tournaments, Moawad said she hopes that World Taekwondo can create new classifications.

"We need to see if we can create a new K [kyorugi] sports class [for currently non-eligible athletes]," Moawad said.

"For example, how do we medically classify CP [cerebral palsy] athletes, who have a wide range [of impairments] - intellectual impairments, involuntary muscle movements - how do we assess them fairly?"

It is also hoped that World Taekwondo can create classifications for athletes with autism.

"World Taekwondo is looking at setting up specific autism classifications with Virtus," Moawad said.

"Hopefully, we can see autistic taekwondo athletes competing at a world-class level."

Para-taekwondo made its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020, and is set for a big increase in the number of athletes featuring at Paris 2024.

Three men's and women's weight divisions featured at the Games, which is set to increase to five at the next edition in France.