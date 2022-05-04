Seven times Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft has insisted her scheduled Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham this July will make up for the shortcomings of the pandemic hit Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Cockroft won two gold medals in Tokyo last summer but the Games took place without spectators.

"Tokyo was quite hard with everything, no crowd, no noise, no atmosphere, winning the medal and then putting it on yourself, it wasn’t what you do all that work to do," Cockcroft told insidethegames.

The Commonwealth Games gold medal is the only one missing from Hannah Cockroft's collection ©ITG

"I really think that Birmingham is going to make up for all that," she added.

"There is just so much excitement, so much buzz around this event already that I can’t wait to be in the middle of it, Britain brings the best crowds, they make a big deal of it and I really can’t wait."

Over a million tickets have already been sold for Birmingham 2022 which will represent a third major home event for Cockroft.

She won double gold at the 2012 Paralympics and three gold medals at the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) World Championships at the same stadium in London.

"Home games bring more pressure, as world record holder they expect you to go out there and to do pretty well but at the same time, pressure just means that people believe in you so it’s a privilege to have that," Cockroft added.

Hannah Cockroft and Nathan Maguire inspected one of Birmingham's narrowboats today ©ITG

As the leading performer in the world, Cockroft is hoping her selection will be confirmed for England in the next two weeks.

"I’m number one in the world at the moment and number one in the Commonwealth so hopefully that is enough," Cockroft added.

Cockroft's partner Nathan Maguire competed on the Gold Coast in 2018 where he finished fourth in the T54 1500 metres, but Cockroft’s own event was not part of the programme.

"In my career, my event has never been included in the Commonwealth Games," Cockroft said.

She did take the opportunity to handle the 2022 Commonwealth Games medals when they were revealed in Birmingham today.

"I’m not that superstitious anymore, I’ve been through that phase of my career now," she added.

"Everything you see on that track is through work, you win what you deserve, I’m not afraid."