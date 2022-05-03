Olympic bronze medallist Owen Wright's hopes of making the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour mid-season cut were dealt a blow after he was beaten by Miguel Pupo in the round of 32 at Margaret River.

The Australian placed third in the men's surfing event at Tokyo 2020, but lost by 8.93 points to 11.50 at his home event against the Brazilian Pupo.

Only the top 22 ranked male surfers progress to the second half of the Championship Tour under the WSL's controversial new measure.

Victory for South Africa's Matthew McGillivray by 14.43 to 13.17 against Japan's Olympic silver medallist Kanoa Igarashi - second on this season's Tour - leaves Wright's hopes hanging by a thread.

Men's rankings leader Filipe Toledo of Brazil scored 11.40 to beat Australia's Ryan Callinan, who notched 9.83.

There's one spot left for the men and two spots left for the women. Who will take them?

Find out on Finals Day of the Margaret River Pro, tomorrow May 4 at 7 am AWST.@westaustralia pic.twitter.com/ps5B8Mj3Lx — World Surf League (@wsl) May 3, 2022

Two-time WSL champion John John Florence, third for the season, is safely through to the round of 16 after beating fellow Hawaiian Imaikalani deVault by 12.16 to 9.00.

Two surfers began the event at Margaret River in joint-fourth, with Barron Mamiya of Hawaii progressing to the round of 16 but the United States' Kelly Slater falling at the round of 32 stage.

Mamiya posted a score of 11.87 to ease past Brazil's Deivid Silva, who notched 0.13, but Slater's 9.24 was beaten by Brazilian Jadson Andre's 12.60.

Competition at Margaret River is scheduled to finish tomorrow with finals day, which is due to decide the 22 men and 10 women who progress to the second half of the WSL Championship Tour season.