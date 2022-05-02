The chair of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Executive Board for cross-country Vegard Ulvang has proposed equalising race distances for men and women as he prepares to step down.

The Norwegian, who won three gold medals at the Albertville 1992 Winter Olympics, suggested that cross-country skiing races are held over 10 kilometres, 20km and 50km for competitors of both genders, as reported by Adresseavisen.

This proposal could come into force as early as next season, although would not feature at a World Championships until the 2025 edition, due to be held in Trondheim.

Men's races at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics were held over 15km in the classical discipline, 30km in the skiathlon and 50km in the freestyle, while women's competition was held over 10km, 15km and 30km respectively.

Ulvang has chaired the FIS Cross-Country Executive Board since 2006, but is preparing to stand down.

He told Adresseavisen that the variation in distances in women's competition represented a "bad programme" that FIS needed to "clean up".

"I hope I round off with a new historic decision in two weeks," Ulvang said.

Norway's Vegard Ulvang, chair of the FIS Cross-Country Executive Board, acknowleged that his "proposal will meet opposition" ©Getty Images

"There is a proposal on the table now, for the next season and the future, that women and men should go equal distances.

"If the ski world agrees with me, it will hopefully be decided."

Ulvang acknowledged that his proposal would face opposition, but is hopeful that it will be passed.

"The proposal will meet opposition, not least in Norway," he told Adresseavisen.

"But we have received positive signals from Sweden, Finland, the USA [United States] and a good number of other nations, among others.

"Should I bet, I think this proposal will be adopted."

The Cross-Country Committee is expected to vote on the proposal on May 18.