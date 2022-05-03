Birmingham Bulls have been crowned as the inaugural winners of the British Kabaddi League (BKL).

The West Midlands side came out on top at finals weekend in Glasgow to write themselves into the history books.

Eight teams competed in the BKL, the first league for kabaddi in Europe.

It was established with key support from the West Midlands Growth Company and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Business and Tourism Programme (BATP).

The BATP is aiming to capitalise on this year's Commonwealth Games, to create a long-term economic and sporting legacy in the West Midlands and the rest of the country, while bolstering trade and tourism links.

Victory for Birmingham is seen as a major success story for the BATP.

The Bulls defeated Glasgow Unicorns 48-18 in the final after beating Manchester Raiders 44-33 in the last four.

Glasgow beat London Lions 33-31 in their semi-final.

Amo Singh, the co-owner of the Bulls, celebrated the success.

"I'm so delighted," Singh said to BBC Sport.

"We worked so hard to get past Manchester in the semis and I'm really pleased the players kept the momentum going in the final against Glasgow.

"We'll be even stronger next year when it comes to defending our title.

"It's been a brilliant tournament."

Each side in the BKL faced each other across three competition weekends in Wolverhampton, Birmingham and Manchester, which were used to decide the seedings for the grand final in Glasgow.