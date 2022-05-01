Wendy Chen Hsuan-yu won a seventh straight women’s singles title at the Oceania Badminton Championships as she beat fellow Australian Louisa Ma in straight games in Melbourne.

Top seed Chen continued her impressive form at this week’s tournament with a 21-17, 21-18 win against an opponent that she defeated to claim victory in this event in both 2018 and 2020.

Despite second seed Ma narrowing the gap towards the end of both games, Chen held on for a hard-fought victory.

"It’s fantastic," Chen said of her victory, adding: "I was nervous going in and playing against my teammate, but I was happy to just be able to play my game.

"Louisa played really well, I had a bit of a problem as she was closing in towards the end of the matches because I was just thinking that this is the moment, but I had to go back and just take it point by point."

In the men’s singles New Zealand’s Edward Lau, the seventh seed, was also a straight games winner, overcoming Australia’s Nathan Tang 21-18, 21-10.

Lau, the reigning junior champion in 2019 and a runner-up at this event in 2020, stepped up his level in the second game to close out a first men’s singles title at the continental event, played at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Centre.

Kaitlyn Ea and Gronya Somerville were defeated in the women's doubles final at the Oceania Badminton Championships by fellow Australians Joyce Choong and Sylvina Kurniawan ©Badminton Oceania

Lau said he was very "proud" of his success adding: "I didn’t feel any pressure and made sure I was able to play my game.

"This is definitely a big confidence booster."

In the doubles competitions, the men’s title went to fourth seeds Abhinav Manota and Jack Wang of New Zealand, after they defeated Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Ming Chuen Lim of Australia 21-14, 23-21.

In the women’s event, top seeds Joyce Choong and Sylvina Kurniawan overcame fellow Australians Kaitlyn Ea and Gronya Somerville 21-19, 21-15.

Victory saw Choong and Kurniawan earn revenge for their recent defeat to the same opponents at the Australian National Championships, while also ending Somerville’s quest for a fifth consecutive women's doubles title.

In the mixed event, top seeds Oliver Leydon-Davis and Anona Pak of New Zealand were defeated by Australians Choo and Somerville 21-18, 19-21, 21-12.

After the first two games proved close affairs, the Australian pair triumphed thanks to mistakes from their opponents and two good runs of points.