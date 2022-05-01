Aleksandr Vlasov pulled off a remarkable win on the final-stage time trial to overturn an 18-second deficit and win the Tour de Romandie general classification.

The Russian, who is allowed by the International Cycling Union (UCI) to compete as a neutral athlete for BORA-Hansgrohe, rode the 16.19 kilometres from Aigle to Villars in 33min 40sec to post an overall time of 18:00:59 at the end of the five-stage tour in Switzerland.

Vlasov was relentless in pursuit of the finish line as he powered through the segments and pulled off a stunning performance in the final 500 meters to leave those going after him under huge pressure.

Australian Rohan Dennis wore the green jersey going into the last stage as he held a 15sec lead over Spain's Juan Ayuso.

However, the Jumbo-Visma all-rounder trundled across the line in 21st place with 35:52 on the clock, dropping Dennis to eighth in the overall standings.

The Tokyo 2020 time trial bronze medallist put in a laboured display as he tried to keep on top of the gradient but suffered all the way to the line.

Germany's Simon Geschke and Gino Mäder of Switzerland made up the stage podium in second and third, respectively, riding for Confidis and Bahrain Victorious.

Mäder and Geschke’s and impressive rides saw them climb several spots up the classification to slot in to second and third overall, respectively, 50sec and 55sec behind Vlasov.

Ayuso fell out of the overall podium, finishing eighth on the day and fourth in the general classification.

Despite the disappointing finish, it remained a standout week for the 19-year-old UAE Team Emirates rider.

Although the deciding stage was relatively short, it produced a challenging series of climbs, with only 6km of the route being on flat ground and it culminating in a gruelling eight per cent ascent to the line.

The men's UCI WorldTour is set to continue on May 6 with one of its flagship events, the Giro d'Italia.

The Grand Tour event is set to feature 21 stages over more than 3,400km and conclude on May 29.