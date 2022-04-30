The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has launched a digital magazine for its fans featuring exclusive table tennis content and images.

Information on present day players, promising talents and personalities of yesteryear, facts and figures highlighting recent events on the calendar, and news about the organisation will be available on the magazine.

A quarterly release in July, October and January has been planned after releasing the first edition this month.

Focus was on exceptional individual players for the first edition.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic bronze medallist Aida Dahlen of Norway is the cover star of the first edition.

Aida Dahlen is the first cover star of the ITTF magazine ©Getty Images

Dahlen, who has two World Championships medals, won the Norwegian Women’s Para Athlete of the Year award at the Sports Gala South following her Tokyo heroics.

The first edition also saw features on ITTF President Petra Sörling and multiple Olympic medallists Jun Mizutani and Ding Ning of Japan and China, respectively.

A special story featuring legendary 86-year-old table tennis coach Hans Soova was also available.

Exciting teenagers from Europe and South America like Iulian Chirita, Annett Kaufmann, Santiago Lorenzo and Daniela Fonseca also had sections on them.