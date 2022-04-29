Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges has been unanimously elected as President of the International Horse Sports Confederation (IHSC) for a two-year term following the organisation's virtual General Assembly.

The former IHSC vice-president succeeds International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) President Ingmar De Vos to become the third person to hold the position.

De Vos served between 2019 and 2022 and he will not operate as IHSC vice-president.

Emeritus Louis Romanet, the chairman of the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA), was the IHSC’s President from 2017 to 2019.

The IHSC was formed in 2013 after the FEI and the IFHA united with the aim of developing the first formal organisation for cooperation between the two bodies.

The Presidency alternates between the two international organisations.

"I am very grateful to be elected President of the IHSC and must pay tribute to Ingmar, whose leadership at the helm of the Confederation has been significantly important and impactful for global horse sport," Engelbrecht-Bresges said.

"I would also like to pay tribute to Louis Romanet, chairman Emeritus of the IFHA, and a previous President and Vice-President of the IHSC.

"His vision for both the IFHA and the IHSC has laid the groundwork for these organisations to work in harmony for our shared missions.

The IFHA is recognised as the worldwide leader for thoroughbred racing in international sport ©Getty Images

"The relationship between the FEI and the IFHA has indeed been strengthened during the pandemic, and I look forward to leading the IHSC as President, and advancing our shared ideals and activities, specifically our partnership with the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE)."

Engelbrecht-Bresges, who operated as the standing representative of the IFHA in the IHSC General Assembly, has been the chief executive of the Hong Kong Jockey Club since 2007 and he is the chair of the IFHA - the global leader of thoroughbred racing in international sport.

He is also the chairman of the Asian Racing Federation, which is made up of 27 national racing authorities and racing-related organisations from Asia, Africa, Oceania and the the Middle East.

"I am very pleased to pass the Presidential baton to Winfried and I know that the IHSC will benefit greatly from his capable leadership," Ingmar De Vos said.

"With his vast experience in horse racing and his commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of equine and human athletes, Winfried also has a thorough understanding of the needs and expectations of the industry in the years to come.

"Effective coordination between the racing and equestrian communities has been extremely beneficial since the formation of the IHSC and is vital to ensure the sustainable development of equestrian sport.

"I know that we will continue to build on our partnership and all the excellent work that has already been done to date and I look forward to now supporting Winfried in the IHSC’s next chapter."