Global Sports Week to organise charity run for Ukraine with CARE and Sport Heroes

Global Sports Week (GSW) has announced that it has joined forces with humanitarian aid network CARE and French community-based connected sport platform Sport Heroes to host a five-day worldwide charity run to support Ukraine during its international forum next month in Paris.

The "GSW runs for Ukraine" initiative has been planned to be 4,720 kilometres long and is due to be staged between May 9 and 13 as the sporting community meets in person in addition to the events in Los Angeles and online.

Those participating will be challenged to collectively run the full distance, which is the equivalent of Paris to Kyiv and back to Paris, to raise financial help for CARE's emergency aid fund for Ukraine.

This includes the immediate distribution of food, water, shelter, hygiene kits, money or psychological support.

GSW organisers and its partners have vowed to donate €4,720 (£3,970/$4,990) - a euro for every kilometre - if the run is completed.

CARE, one of the largest humanitarian aid networks in the world, is employing its efforts in Ukraine to help those affected by the fighting caused by the Russian invasion.

It is also assisting those neighbouring countries to care for refugees that have fled the conflict.

We're challenging our community to collectively run 4,720km -the distance from Paris to Kiev & back- during GSW

If the target is hit, GSW and its partners pledge to turn every kilometre logged via the @SportHeroes app into a Euro donation to @CARE's emergency aid fund for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/nhmVtLQcUR — Global Sports Week (@GSWParis) April 28, 2022

The United Nation has reported 2,829 civilian deaths and 3,180 injuries since the invasion begun, though these figures are likely to be far higher.

According to the United Nations' refugee agency, over 5 million Ukrainians have fled the country.

"This year's Global Sports Week is taking place against the backdrop of great human suffering in Ukraine," Lucien Boyer, the President and co-founder of GSW, said.

"The world of sport has already demonstrated its solidarity and collective power at the heart of the global response.

"As a platform focussed on the positive impact of sport in society, and a worldwide community committed to act beyond words, we felt strongly that Global Sports Week must also play a part.

"Through this initiative with CARE and Sport Heroes, supported by GSW partners, we hope that the power of the sports community, when it acts together, will be demonstrated once again.

"I hope as many people as possible from around the global sports community will join us on this run for Ukraine.

"Together, through sport, we can make a difference."