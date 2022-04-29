Several Filipino sepak takraw players and a coach have reportedly been injured after a bomb exploded inside a passenger bus.

The bombing in the Muslim province of Maguindanao in the Philippines is being considered as a possible terrorist attack.

The bus was reportedly carrying a sepak takraw team that were set to compete in a qualifying event for the ASEAN School Games, scheduled to be held in November in the Philippines.

It has also been reported the three players and coach that sustained injuries are in a stable condition.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Pilipinas Sepak Takraw Federation (PSTFI) have both condemned the bombing, insisting "terrorism has no place in sports".

"The PSC strongly condemns this act of terrorism," said PSC chairman William Ramirez in a report by the Philstar.

"There is no justification for purposely causing pain on any person, especially ones which could possibly become fatal like this bombing.

"This cowardly act aimed to terrorize the public included athletes among its victims whose budding athletic future are unfairly dimmed by this horrible atrocity.

"We pray for the swift recovery of all the injured.

"Terrorism has no place in sports."

PSTFI President Karen Tanchanco-Caballero added: "The PSTFI strongly condemns the bombing of a bus plying the route from Cotabato City to Dipolog carrying student-athletes and coach of Sepak Takraw.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this unjustified attack on the innocents.

"Our players are just young men wanting to play sport in hopes of representing our country in the coming 12th ASEAN School Games.

"These terroristic acts have no place in sports and our Sepak Takraw family feels the families of the victims and that the PSTFI will reach out to them for any help we can provide."