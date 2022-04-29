Rugby Canada has announced the appointment of Nathan Bombrys as the organisation's new chief executive.

The Rugby Canada Board of Directors said Bombrys' appointment follows an extensive and comprehensive global search.

Bombrys, a native of Michigan, will join the organisation in the summer when his role as Head of International Commercial Projects at the Scottish Rugby Union concludes.

"Our rigorous recruitment process has produced an extremely strong pool of candidates, but Nathan has stood out as the person with the character and experience that Rugby Canada needs in its leadership at this time," said Sally Dennis, Rugby Canada Board chair.

"Nathan has a vision and a plan to restore the pride of Canadian rugby and lead us into a new era of growth, community involvement, financial stability and increased success on the international stage.

"We can't wait for it to start."

Rugby Canada said Bombrys boasts over 20 years of experience in senior management roles in European rugby and has a track record in driving transformation in the sporting sector, building high performing teams, driving business growth and success in the field.

Bombrys worked as the managing director of Glasgow Warriors, who compete in the United Rugby Championship and Heineken Champions Cup, before joining the Scottish Rugby Union for the second time.

He had previously held roles as the commercial director at English Premiership rugby team Sale Sharks and as the head of the commercial department at the Scottish Rugby Union.

Rugby Canada said Bombrys played a key role in the strategic planning and development of leagues and competitions from the early years of professionalism to the present day.

Bombrys is also credited with completing bids for major events such as the World Rugby Sevens World Series, PRO14 finals and international test matches.

"I am grateful to have been asked to lead Rugby Canada, a proud rugby nation with a rich heritage in the game, and would like to thank Sally Dennis and the Rugby Canada Board for this opportunity," Bombrys said.

"I'm proud of the fact that my rugby journey began in North America, and I've had some truly unique experiences during my years in European professional rugby.

"I look forward to sharing this experience with athletes, staff and other stakeholders, working together to grow the sport in this country as rugby enters what I think is a really exciting time in Canada.

"I can't wait to start getting to know the staff, meet the oval community and learn more about the organisation in the months to come."

Jamie Levchuk, who had served as interim chief executive since the start of February, will revert back to his role as general manager of revenue and fan engagement.

Canada will feature in their ninth Women’s Rugby World Cup later this year, continuing their ever present record at the event.

Their best finish came in 2014, where the national team finished as runners-up to England.

Canada will miss out on competing at the 2023 Men's Rugby World Cup in France after failing to qualify, having previously participated in eight of the nine editions of the event.

Canada have finished in the top three of the Women's Rugby Sevens Series on eight successive occasions.

The men's team recorded their best finish in 2021 by ending fourth.