Kyrgyzstan has been named as the host of this year’s World Sambo Championships following the withdrawal of Turkmenistan.

The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has confirmed that Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek will stage its flagship event from November 11 to 13.

Ashgabat in Turkmenistan had originally been scheduled to stage the World Championships but the FIAS said that National Sambo Federation of Turkmenistan requested to change the location of the tournament.

The FIAS Executive Committee approved the Sambo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic’s bid to replace Turkmenistan as host after considering proposals from candidate countries.

Turkmenistan was awarded the hosting rights for the 2022 edition in 2020, when the central Asian nation was forced to withdraw from being that year's host due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Novi Sad in Serbia then stepped in to play host, with Moscow in Russia initially planned to stage this year’s World Championships before it was moved to Tashkent in Uzbekistan because of a package of sanctions imposed against the country by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The FIAS said the National Sambo Federation of Turkmenistan requested to change the location of the World Sambo Championships ©FIAS

Roberto Ferraris, secretary general for the FIAS, told insidethegames in November last year that there were concerns over Turkmenistan’s suitability because of a lack of assurances.

The FIAS also announced that this year’s World Youth and Junior Sambo Championships will move from Panagyurishte in Bulgaria to Yerevan in Armenia.

The event is due to take place from October 14 to 16.

Yerevan was set to host this year’s World Masters Sambo Championships, but the FIAS said this competition has now been postponed to 2023 following the reshuffle.

The World Championships for cadets, which was due to be staged in December in Moldovan capital Kishinev, has also been moved to next year, the FIAS has announced.