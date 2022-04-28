USA Boxing has recently announced a long-term strategic partnership deal with one of the world's largest athletic apparel company Nike Boxing and its global distributor Athlete Performance Solutions (APS).

The brand's presence can be seen at all USA Boxing events and in many other marketing activities, where branded merchandise will be displayed at events and through the USA Boxing team store to promote not only the brand itself, but also the national team.

"USA Boxing is proud to enter into this long-term partnership with Nike Boxing," stated Mike McAtee, USA Boxing executive director.

"The quality of products and brand recognition that they bring to the table are unmatched within the sporting world, and we have no doubt that this partnership will have a long-lasting positive impact on our organization."

Eddie Brown, President of Athlete Performance Solutions, emphasised his contentment with the new partnership as USA Boxing continues to promote and grow Olympic-style amateur boxing in the United States.

New sponsorship, new threads 🥊



Excited to announce #USABoxing is now part of the @AthletePS and @Nike family!



The team is looking good as they head to Italy today for training camphttps://t.co/sOAVWQ03IG pic.twitter.com/akCApNXaGb — USA Boxing (@USABoxing) April 21, 2022

"Our relationship with USA Boxing will enable Nike to develop deep connections with the boxing community.

"We look forward to engaging with USA Boxing and their athletes, coaches, and officials, to help us deliver to the boxing community the newest and most innovative products in the world."

Athlete Performance Solutions is the global official distributor for Nike in several sports including boxing, wrestling, weightlifting, fencing, volleyball, rowing, cheerleading, and field hockey.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, USA Boxing is the national governing body for Olympic boxing disciplines.