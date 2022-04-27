The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation has announced it will not send athletes to next month's European Championships in Armenia, with the relationship between the two nations remaining in a long-standing conflict.

The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation said the decision not to attend the men’s event was made at a recent board meeting.

Preparations for the World Boxing Championships were cited as a contributing factor, as well as "other sensitive issues".

The men's World Championships is not scheduled to take place this year, although the women’s event will be held from May 6 to 21.

"As a result of the discussions, it was decided not to participate in the European Championship in May, taking into account the upcoming elections to the International Boxing Association in May, the training sessions and training programmes of our athletes for the World Boxing Championship, as well as other sensitive issues," a statement read.

"It should be noted that Azerbaijani boxers were remembered for their successful performances in the last two European Championships in March and April this year.

"They repeated the record of our boxing history 10 years ago, winning one gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the U-22 continental championship.

"At the European Junior Boxing Championship, our team won the championship after a three-year break.

“Our team finished the competition with one gold and one bronze medal."

Azerbaijan’s withdrawal will mark the first time since 2008 the nation will not win a medal at the men’s European Championships.

The European Championships will take place from May 21 to 31.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia remain hostile ©Getty Images

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been in conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan that is also known as Artsakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh is inside Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994.

It has been the subject of a longstanding conflict between the two nations, with several flare-ups in recent years.

The conflict intensified in 2020 when Azerbaijan claimed its second-largest city, Ganja, had been attacked by Armenian missiles.

Armenia accused Azerbaijan of firing missiles into the capital of the disputed territory in response.

Over 6,000 casualties were reported from the 2020 conflict.

A ceasefire was agreed in November 2020, with Russian peacekeeping forces deployed to the region.

Armenia filed a case against Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice last year, with hearings held at The Hague in October.

Azerbaijan has been accused of mistreating prisoners of war.