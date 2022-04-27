After uncertainties and complications surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Oceania Badminton Championships is finally set to start in Melbourne and will feature 97 players from four member associations including Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Tahiti.

Scheduled to be held from April 28 to May 1, the draw is dominated by Australian and New Zealand players.

Badminton New Zealand's pair Oliver Leydon-Davis and Anona Pak are aiming to secure their spot on the podium to assist on their Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games qualification.

Meanwhile, Tahiti's Rémi Rossi is set to face Chauncey Yu of Australia after celebrating a hat-trick of gold medals in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at the Samoa 2019 Pacific Games.

The 26-year-old clinched victory in the men’s singles after overcoming New Caledonia's Yohan De Geoffroy 21-11, 21-11.

He was joined on the podium by his compatriot Louis Beaubois, who battled to an 18-21, 22-20, 21-17 victory over Quentin Bernaix in an all-Tahiti bronze medal match.

The men’s doubles saw Rossi and Rauhiri Goguenheim beat Bernaix and Tarepa Bourgery 21-16, 21-13.

The 17-year-old Jared Chung of Fiji will be hoping to cause an upset in Melbourne.

"For me, to be able to represent Fiji in the sport I love means a lot to me because not only am I representing Fiji, but I'm also representing the time, effort and support from my family and friends," Chung said.

He further added that his next goal is to reach the Oceania Tour later this year and hopefully represent his nation at the Olympics.

Organised on behalf of Badminton Oceania, the tournament will be taking place at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre in Australia.

This will be the first time that prize money will be awarded to the winners and runners-up of each discipline.





The competition was originally scheduled for February this year but was postponed due to New Zealand's COVID-19-related border restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Junior Individual and Mixed Team Championships, along with the Men’s and Women’s Team Championships have been cancelled.

This was the qualifying event for the 2022 BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, taking place in Bangkok next month.

Cancellation means that world ranking will determine who will be qualifying for the tournament.