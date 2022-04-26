Olympic silver medallist Pavlo Tymoshchenko has called on the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) to suspend Russian vice-president Viacheslav Aminov from his duties due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Tymoshchenko of Ukraine finished second in the men's event at Rio 2016, a year after he claimed individual gold at the World Championships.

In a letter addressed to the UIPM Athletes' Committee, Tymoshchenko argued it is impossible for Aminov "to perform his functional duties to represent the interests of athletes from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia."

He asked the Athletes' Committee to push for Aminov to be temporarily suspended from his duties "until the end of the war in Ukraine and full withdrawal troops of the Russian Federation from the territories of Ukraine, normalisation of the situation for the practice of modern pentathlon in Ukraine and the performance of its functional duties in UIPM."

Tymoshchenko alleged that the Russian official maintaining his high-ranking position at the UIPM violates the governing body's Statutes and Code of Ethics, "inflicts psychological trauma on Ukrainian athletes", "promotes the infliction of physical injuries on Ukrainian athletes", and "creates a 'conflict of interest' in the UIPM."

insidethegames has asked the UIPM for a comment.

Aminov has served as vice-president of the UIPM since 2012, and is President of the Modern Pentathlon Federation of Russia (MPFR) and vice-president of the Russian Olympic Committee.

He is also co-owner of NefteTransService Ltd, a private Russian freight operator which serves as a major partner of the state-owned Joint Stock Company Russian Railways.

The International Olympic Committee has recommended that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus are banned from international competitions, but has stopped short of calling for elected officials to step down from their positions.

Last month, the Presidents of six European UIPM National Federations signed a letter calling for elected representatives from both countries to step down.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, assisted by Belarus, has faced widespread international condemnation.

According to the United Nations, at least 2,665 civilians have been killed since Russia launched its military offensive on February 24, and more than 5.2 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine.

Russia has been accused of committing war crimes against civilians, while Ukraine and Poland have argued the attacks on residents of Bucha near the capital Kyiv earlier this month amount to genocide.

Tymoshchenko requested that the UIPM take Aminov's other sporting administration roles into account.

This includes his role as a Board of Trustees member of the Russia's Ministry of Defence's Central Sports Club of the Army (CSKA), with Tymoshchenko writing that: "One of the functions of CSKA is to popularise military service in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

Ukraine's Pavlo Tymoshchenko, right, argued that Viacheslav Aminov "cannot perform the functions assigned to him in the UIPM, including protecting the rights of Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian athletes" ©Getty Images

The letter alleges that under Aminov's leadership, the MPFR has cooperated with Russia's Ministry of Defence and has previously held joint competitions with Russia's armed forces and national guard.

Tymoshchenko also referenced Aminov's alleged historic ties to the Kremlin and the potential 15-year jail sentence in Russia for spreading "fake" news about the military, arguing it means he "cannot perform the functions assigned to him in the UIPM, including protecting the rights of Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian athletes".

"Viacheslav Aminov did not comment on his contribution to the doping scandal and did not answer questions of journalists," Tymoshchenko wrote.

"After the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army, he remained in all positions in Russia, continues to cooperate with the leadership of the Russian Federation, did not make a statement on the protection of the rights of Ukrainian athletes, the cessation of hostilities, condemnation of the leadership of the Russian Federation, as a representative of the international sports organisation UIPM, whose mission is to promote friendly and loyal cooperation between all national associations and federations."

MPFR secretary-general Tatiana Ardabyeva is also on the UIPM Board as President of the European Confederation of Modern Pentathlon, as well as Belarus' Natalja Ofitserova in her capacity as Medical Committee chair.