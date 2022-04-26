The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has announced plans to celebrate the centenary of Centre Court after two pandemic impacted years, with the organisation also confirming unvaccinated players will be permitted to compete at Wimbledon.

The AELTC confirmed the permanent introduction of Middle Sunday into the tournament’s schedule today, with the second Sunday of the event typically having been a rest day.

Organisers say the first Middle Sunday will be a focal point for Centre Court centenary celebrations, with a special moment scheduled between the second and third matches on the day.

The AELTC said the day would also be dedicated to the local community, with tickets distributed to local residents, schools, charities and community groups.

"Following two pandemic-affected years, we are pleased to be planning for a special Wimbledon, as we celebrate the centenary of our move from Worple Road to our present location at Church Road, and the opening of Centre Court here," said Ian Hewitt, AELTC chairman.

"This stadium has witnessed not just epic matches, but many changes in the world around us and in society.

"This year provides an opportunity for reflection on the past, but also to envisage what is to come in the next 100 years."

The AELTC says its campaign for The Championships will have the theme "The Stage Awaits", coupled with a centenary logo.

These will launch in the week following the French Open, with the campaign seeking to imagine what the next 100 years of Centre Court might bring.

A new central entrance for players walking on court has been developed on Centre Court, with the umpires chair redesigned for Centre Court and Court One.

A special exhibition on Court called 100 Years of Change and an interactive gallery on the Open Era of tennis have been added to the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum.

The AELTC added that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be marked during the event, with the organisation working with the World Platinum Investment Council to create two bespoke platinum coins to be used for the Finals Weekend coin tosses.

The 100th anniversary of the BBC will also be marked, with the organisations having begun their relationship 95 years ago.

Novak Djokovic is clear to defend his men's singles title with unvaccinated players able to compete ©Getty Images

The addition of Middle Sunday will see fourth round singles matches split across the Sunday and Monday at the tournament, with a combination of men’s and women’s quarter-finals on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The mixed doubles final will be scheduled as the concluding match on the second Thursday.

The women's singles and men's doubles competitions will end on the Saturday of finals weekend, followed by the men's singles and women's doubles final on Sunday.

A final set tie-break will feature at Wimbledon for the first time to achieve consistency with other Grand Slams.

Quad wheelchair competitions will have double the entries of previous years, with eight singles and four doubles places.

Organisers have confirmed players unvaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to compete at the Grand Slam event, allowing Serbia’s world number one Novak Djokovic to defend his title.

Djokovic was deported prior to the Australian Open due to his vaccination status.

"As you will be aware the requirements set out by government to enter the UK do not include mandatory vaccination," Sally Bolton, AELTC chief executive said today.

"Whilst of course it is encouraged, it will not be a conditional entry to compete at the Championships this year."

Organisers have outlined their intention not to implement substantial COVID-19 measures this year, following a series of adaptions last year.

Wimbledon began with 50 per cent capacity on show courts last year, with the second week seeing organisers granted permission to have full attendance.

The AELTC has said capacity on its courts will be up to 42,000 each day, with spectators able to queue to buy tickets and resale tickets on the day.