First women's Four Hills ski jumping tournament could be held in 2023-2024 season

The International Ski Federation (FIS) is looking to introduce the Four Hills tournament for the women's International Ski Federation (FIS) Ski Jumping World Cup circuit, with a tentative inauguration during the 2023-2024 season.

Discussions continue between the German Ski Association and Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV), who annually organise the men's competition either side of the New Year.

The latest edition took place from December 28 2021 until January 6 2022 and was won by Japan's Ryōyū Kobayashi.

The introduction of a women's competition is also subject to approval by the FIS Council.

Bringing this competition in the season after the next would allow logistical issues to be sorted with stakeholders.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen would be the proposed opener for the women's edition ©Getty Images

Garmisch-Partenkirchen would be expected to hold the opening event on the same day as the men's event starts in Oberstdorf, which could hold the second leg of the women's tournament.

The ÖSV is looking into venues for the women's competition and it is unclear if their proposal would include legs at Innsbruck and Bischofshofen, like the men's edition.

The women's Ski Jumping World Cup started with the 2011-2012 season, with the men's edition of the World Cup inaugurating over the 1979-1980 season.