The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is to send a delegation to Salt Lake City to conduct a technical site visit, with organisers remaining interested in bidding for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games.

This is scheduled to take place from April 27 to 29, with members of the Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games set to visit competition, ceremony and Olympic Village venues that could be part of the Games if their campaign is successful.

Octavian Morariu, an IOC member, chairs the Commission, with Chile's Neven Ilic, Samira Asghari from Afghanistan, Sweden's Gunilla Lindberg, Austrian Karl Stoss, Hong Zhang of China, Einars Fogelis of Latvia and Rita van Driel from The Netherlands.

The Salt Lake City-Utah Organising Committee for the Games is set to host the visit, which is also due to include representatives from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Octavian Morariu chairs the Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games ©Getty Images

It is due to be the first meeting with the IOC since the US selected Salt Lake City as its preferred candidate for a future Winter Olympics in December 2018.

This visit is designed to assist candidate cities that are interested in hosting.

Most of the venues were used for the 2002 Winter Olympics, with most continuing to be used for sporting events since the Games 20 years ago.

"The IOC visit is an opportunity for us to showcase both our ongoing athlete engagement with the many 2002 legacy venues as well as our preparedness now for hosting the Games," said Salt Lake City-Utah Organising Committee and chief executive Fraser Bullock.

Also in the running for the 2030 Winter Olympic Games are Vancouver, Sapporo and a Barcelona-Pyrenees bid.