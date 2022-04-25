The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has said it plans to "reclaim and reallocate" men's 4x200 metres freestyle medals from the 2016 World Swimming Championships (25m), after Alexander Krasnykh claimed he had not been asked to return the gold which had been stripped from Russia.

Krasnykh joined Mikhail Dovgalyuk, Mikhail Vekovishchev and Artem Lobuzov in claiming gold for Russia at the Championships six years ago in Windsor in Canada.

However, FINA last month announced that Lobuzov had been found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation, leading to all of his results from July 27 2014 being disqualified.

He was also banned from competing for four years from the date of his provisional suspension on August 25 2021, although according to FINA he has not competed since featuring at the Russian National Championships in 2019.

The sanctions against Lobuzov led to Russia losing its men's 4x200m freestyle relay title in Windsor, but Krasnykh claimed that he had not been asked to return his gold medal.

"So far, no one has contacted me personally," he said, as reported by Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"No one has written from FINA.

"I don’t know how correct it is to take the medal after eight years."

Russia's Artem Lobuzov had his results from July 27 2014 disqualified due to an anti-doping rule violation ©Getty Images

However, FINA has said it will seek to claim back the medals awarded in the race to Russia.

"FINA intends to reclaim and reallocate the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay medals from the 2016 FINA World Swimming Championships (25m)," it told insidethegames.

The United States finished second in the race, with Japan placing third and Australia fourth.

Lobuzov did not win an individual medal at the Championships.

Krasnykh earned a men's 400m freestyle silver and 200m bronze, both of which are unaffected by the sanctions against his team-mate.

He contributed to a men's 4x200m freestyle relay silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where "neutral" Russian athletes competed under the Russian Olympic Committee banner due to sanctions imposed because of the "cover-up of the cover-up" of the manipulation of data at the Moscow Laboratory.

Russia and Belarus have been banned from FINA competitions since March 23 due to the invasion of Ukraine, with Kazan stripped of this year's FINA World Swimming Championships (25m).