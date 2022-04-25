Two arrests have been made by the Judicial Police (PJ) in Portugal following a series of raids in connection to a doping investigation into International Cycling Union Continental Team W52-FC Porto.

While not named in a PJ statement confirming the action taking following the "Clean Proof" operation "aimed at detecting prohibited methods and illicit substances liable to tamper with the sporting truth in professional cycling events", W52-FC Porto did not feature at the third stage of the Grand Prix O Jogo.

The Portugal News quoted the PJ, which provided details of the operation conducted in collaboration with the Portuguese Anti-Doping Authority (ADoP).

"The police operation, involving a total of about 120 elements from the Northern Board of Directors and the Central and Southern Boards of Directors, the National Anti-Corruption Unit and the Criminal Investigation Departments of Braga, Vila Real and Guarda, also had the collaboration of the Anti-Doping Authority of Portugal," a PJ statement read.

The PJ said that "two arrests were made and several dozen home and non-home searches were carried out in various regions of the national territory, targeting managers, athletes and facilities of one of the teams in competition" and that "various substances and clinical instruments were seized, used in the training of athletes", as reported by The Portugal News.

ADoP President Manuel Brito told Portuguese sports newspaper Record that he was unable to comment further.

"I can't say anything," Brito said.

W52-FC Porto did not compete at the third stage of the Grand Prix O Jogo ©Getty Images

"It's under judicial secrecy.

"Only the Judicial Police can talk about the matter."

The Portuguese Cycling Federation also said that it was unable to provide comment on the case.

"The Portuguese Cycling Federation became aware through the media of an operation launched by the Judiciary Police with the continental team W52-FC Porto," a statement read.

"This is not the time to comment on this specific case, as there is no detailed information on what is at stake.

"It is up to us to wait serenely for the process to unfold, trusting the independence of the entities leading the investigations.

"However, we want to reaffirm the Portuguese Cycling Federation's total commitment to a modern, scientific sport, open to the world and to technology, which frontally condemns any and all activity that tends to adulterate the sporting truth."

W52-FC Porto President Adriano Quintanilha told Record that "I just know that they didn't line up", but he had been unable to contact team members "because it seems they don't have cell phones".

The W52-FC Porto sporting director Nuno Ribeiro was stripped of his second Volta a Portugal title in 2009 due to a doping suspension.