The 11th annual International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Sports Forum is due to begin in Lausanne tomorrow, returning to an in-person format after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the FEI Sports Forum having to move to a virtual format, this year's event will take place at the IMD Business School in Lausanne, where attendees will have the chance to discuss the future of equestrian sport as well as challenges the industry is facing.

The first day of the Forum will be focused on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic regulations, with specific sessions dedicated to jumping, eventing, dressage and Para dressage.

Organising Committees of the 2022 FEI World Championships will share progress updates, as well as their digital campaigns to promote the events and engage fans worldwide.

The Italian venues Pratoni del Vivaro and Verona, and Herning in Denmark, are the three hosts for this year's World Championships, which are set to run from August 6 to 14 across jumping, dressage, Para dressage and vaulting.

The FEI Sports Forum is being held as an in-person event for the first time since 2019 ©FEI

Day two will begin with a session on FEI event standards, as well as sessions on the full revisions of the FEI veterinary regulations, FEI eventing, dressage and Para dressage rules.

This is to be followed by a special centenary celebration.

After last year’s session dedicated to grooms, the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the FEI and the International Grooms Association will also take place during the Sports Forum.

The International Grooms Association aims to support grooms all over the world, championing grooms' well-being and welfare - which advocates say has been ignored for too long.

The FEI has described this moment as "an important milestone for the Grooms community, who play a vital role in our sport and are crucial for the welfare of our horses".