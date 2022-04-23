Nico Porteous, the Olympic and world ski halfpipe champion, has had surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) which he ruptured a month ago.

The 20-year-old, who became the first man from New Zealand to win a Winter Olympic gold medal at Beijing 2022, confirmed surgery took place two weeks ago and that he is looking at a return date in January 2023.

He posted on Instagram a photo of his damaged knee with the caption "Quick oil change. Much love".

"A month ago I ruptured my ACL and had surgery two weeks ago, so it's been a pretty quick process but really not what I wanted to do to end off my season," Porteous said.

"Everything is going well and I'm hoping to be skiing around January.

"Injuries are a part of freestyle skiing and that's my personal thing to deal with."



The Kiwi added that he would not be posting rehabilitation updates during this period and would "slow down" with adding content to Instagram.

Double Olympic gold medallist Eileen Gu of China was one of those wishing Porteous a quick recovery, as well as compatriot snowboarder Tiarn Collins and Canadian Brendan Mackay.

American Aaron Blunck, the world halfpipe champion from 2019 whose title Porteous took in 2021 in Aspen, expressed his well wishes, as did New Zealand snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

Sadowski-Synnott was the other half a golden Games for New Zealand at Beijing 2022, winning the country's first Winter Olympic title just days before Porteous also won a gold medal.

Porteous won the halfpipe gold medal in front of Americans David Wise and Alex Ferreira at Beijing 2022, improving on his bronze at Pyeongchang 2018 - won at the age of 16 - when he finished behind Wise and Ferreira.