Sam Effah and Claire Carver-Dias have been named as Canada’s Co-Chef de Missions for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, after Benoit Huot stepped down for personal reasons.

Paralympic and Commonwealth swimming champion Huot has been named as the Chef de Mission in 2020, having served as the assistant to Carver-Dias at Gold Coast 2018.

Huot has stepped down from the position after confirming he and his wife are expecting their second child.

Carver-Dias, a double artistic swimming gold medallist at the Manchester 2002 Commonwealth Games, will serve as Chef de Mission for the second time.

She will jointly hold the position with two-time Canadian 100 metres champion Effah, who represented Canada at both the Delhi 2010 and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Sport Canada said the decision to appoint two Chef de Missions was made due to the large area which would need to be covered during the multi-sport event.

The organisation highlighted athletes being based in three main villages and two satellite villages during the event.

"With three main villages and two satellite villages, the possibility of appointing two co-Heads of Mission was opportune because of the large geographical area that our team will have to cover and will allow us to offer leadership to the Team at all these sites,” said Scott Stevenson, executive director of Team Canada 2022.

"Since Claire served as Chef de Mission at the 2018 Games, we knew she could provide continuity to the role.

2Sam, a leader within Athletics Canada and a proud Commonwealth Games alumnus, brings extensive multi-sport Games experience from a high-performance sport perspective and is an effective spokesperson for the needs of our athletes."

Amazing news! @ClaireCarverD & @Sam_Effah are the perfect choice for co-chefs #Birmingham2022



I would of loved to have been there to cheer for 🇨🇦, but Annie & I are so excited to welcome our 2nd child in August! We will be cheering from home #GoCanada @CwthSportCAN https://t.co/Z5OWWSEctC — Benoit Huot (@benhuot) April 21, 2022

Carver-Dias, who won bronze medals at the Olympic Games and World Championships during her career, welcomed the opportunity to serve as Chef de Mission for the second time.

Carver-Dias was a former Board member of the Coaching Association of Canada, President of AthletesCAN and current Board member of Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC).

CSC said Carver-Dias, who launched her own communications and coaching business in 2004, brings vast expertise to the role.

"As an athlete, volunteer and Board member, I have been deeply committed to the Commonwealth Games Movement for many years," Carver-Dias said.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to merge my passion for the Commonwealth Games with my commitment to an athlete-centred environment.

"I feel fortunate that this co-lead role for the 2022 Games will allow me to leverage my experience, provide stability and continuity and maximise my influence through this second opportunity that very few people have luck to get."

CSC said Effah will bring a unique perspective to the position, citing his experience as a Right to Play athlete-ambassador, Amazing Race contestant and RBC brand manager for his RBC future launch and RBC training ground programmes.

Effah represented Canada at three World Championships, three Universiades and two Commonwealth Games during his career.

Canada finished fourth on the medals table at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"It's a huge honour to lead Team Canada," Effah said.

"My participation in two editions of the Commonwealth Games has been an integral part of my development as an elite athlete.

"The impact of representing Canada motivates communities, athletes, young people and brings people together.

"In my role as co-lead, I will strive to bring these stories of triumph, resilience and victory at the Games to Canadian communities that have a great need to celebrate them.

"Our athletes and Para-athletes work extraordinarily hard to reach the podium and I want to highlight their successes and inspire the young and future Commonwealth champions who follow our performances closely."

Carver-Dias and Effah will be tasked with supporting and promoting the team by creating an environment conducive to optimal performance for athletes and coaches.

The officials will provide a service to the team through innovative leadership solutions and act as spokespersons for Team Canada, CSC said.

Canada is one of the most successful nations in Commonwealth Games history, placing third in the all-time medal table with 1,555 medals in total.

The country was represented by 282 athletes at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, finishing with 15 gold medals, 40 silver and 27 bronzes.

Birmingham 2022 is scheduled to run from July 28 to August 8.