Albanian NOC meets with Ministry of Education and Sports to discuss cooperation

The Albanian National Olympic Committee (KOKSH) had hosted key officials from the country's Ministry of Education and Sports, stressing the need for cooperation between both bodies.

President Fidel Ylli, vice-president Erlind Pëllumbi and secretary general Gerti Shima represented the KOKSH at the meeting.

They welcomed Endrit Hoxha, the new Deputy Minister of Education and Sports, and the Ministry's director of the sports directorate Jetlir Gjergji.

Albanian Taekwondo President Hoxha was a member of the KOKSH Executive Committee, and was recommended for the ministerial position by Ylli.

Preparations for annual sports activities and budget for sports for the coming year were among the topics discussed.

It is hoped that the KOKSH and the Ministry of Education and Sports can collaborate on various projects focusing on the development of sport in Albania.

Gifts were exchanged between those present at the end of the meeting.

The budget for sports was discussed at the meeting between the KOKSH and Ministry of Education and Sports ©KOKSH

Ylli also welcomed a group of eighth Ukrainian athletes who have been staying in Albania for the last three weeks to the KOKSH's headquarters in the capital Tirana.

Albania has yet to win a medal at the Olympic Games.

It was represented by nine athletes at Tokyo 2020, and Denni Xhepa in Alpine skiing at Beijing 2022.

The country first featured at the Olympics at Munich 1972.

It missed the following four Summer editions, but has competed at every Games since Barcelona 1992.

Albania has also been represented at every Winter Olympics since its debut at Turin 2006.