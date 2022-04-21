South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker set a world record time en route to women's 200m breaststroke gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

South Africa's breaststroke specialist Tatjana Schoenmaker has opted to skip the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships to focus on the defence of her Commonwealth Games titles at Birmingham 2022.

Schoenmaker claimed gold in the women's 100 metres and 200m breaststroke events at Gold Coast 2018, which was the catalyst for further success in the following four years.

She claimed gold in the 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, setting a world record time of 2min 18.95sec, as well as a silver in the 100m.

The FINA World Championships are scheduled to be held in the Hungarian capital Budapest from June 18 to July 3.

Fukuoka in Japan had been due to stage this year's Championships, but requested its edition be put back until 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's additional World Championships in Budapest are set to finish less than one month prior to the beginning of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, scheduled for July 28 to August 8.

Schoenmaker revealed that she plans to miss the World Championships in favour of the Commonwealth Games.

"The Commonwealth Games are really important for me because it’s basically where this particular journey all started for me," Schoenmaker said.

Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa won two gold medals at Gold Coast 2018, the last Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa won two gold medals at Gold Coast 2018, the last Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"I will never forget the two surprise gold medals I won in Australia.

"My team and I have decided to give the Swimming World Championships a miss in order to peak in Birmingham, so I’m very excited about it all.

"In terms of where I am at, it’s been difficult to get back into swing of things since my performance at the Olympics but in terms of our training cycles I never really peak in April.

"I’m just looking forward to working harder and then doing my best in Birmingham.

"I have qualified for all three breaststroke events so I hope to be really competitive in the 50m, 100m and 200m."

South Africa has competed at the last seven editions of the Commonwealth Games after being reinstated to the Commonwealth in time for Victoria 1994 following the end of the apartheid era.

It placed sixth on the medals table at Gold Coast 2018 with 13 golds, 11 silvers and 13 bronzes.

Swimming events at Birmingham 2022 are due to be held at the newly-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre.