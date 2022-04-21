Matti Nurminen of Finland has been confirmed as the new general secretary of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF).

He is set to start his new role in the summer of 2022, following the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in his home country with competition scheduled to take place in Tampere in Finland from May 13 to 29.

Nurminen was selected from a pool of 36 applicants for the position, succeeding the interim general secretary Gion Veraguth.

"Matti Nurminen was a natural choice to assume the position of general secretary at the IIHF," said IIHF President Luc Tardif.

"He brings to the table decades of ice hockey experience and an excellent reputation within the Finnish Ice Hockey Association (FIHA) and among the IIHF membership.

"Matti is a consummate professional who will be a strong addition to the IIHF office operations in Zurich, and on behalf of the IIHF Council I would like to wish him good luck with his new tasks."

He previously studied at the Helsinki School of Economics and Business Administration, graduating with an economics degree in 1998.

Finland won its first men's ice hockey Olympic title at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Nurminen has served on many Boards at the Finnish Olympic Committee and has been a Board member of the Finnish Hockey League since 2010.

"I would naturally like to thank President Tardif and the IIHF Council for choosing me to this important position," said Nurminen.

"I feel extremely privileged and honoured for the opportunity to become a part of the international ice hockey family, and I look forward to working together with the Council, the IIHF staff, the member national associations and all the other stakeholders within the ice hockey community to grow our beloved sport globally."

He has also worked on the Organising Committees of the 2009 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship, the 2004 IIHF World Junior Championship, and the 2003, 2013, and 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships.

In 2012, Nurminen was also selected to serve as a member of the IIHF Competition Committee and in 2010 became the chief executive of FIHA.