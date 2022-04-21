Japan replaces China as host of East Asian Football Championships due to coronavirus pandemic

Japan is set to hold the East Asian Football Championships in July in place of China due to "recent situations of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) confirmed this following China's withdrawal from hosting the competition.

China previously held the Championships in 2008 and 2015.

Both men's and women's tournaments are now scheduled to take place in Japan from July 19 to 27, with both Chinese teams due to compete.

Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port recently pulled out of the Asian Champions League earlier this month due to COVID-19 restrictions tightening in the city of Shanghai.

China was set to hold the competition for a third time ©Getty Images

South Korea and Hong Kong are to also feature in the men's tournament after the EAFF decided against holding a qualification tournament with other sides from the region.

Joining China and Japan in the women's competition are Chinese Taipei and South Korea.

Other teams usually eligible for the East Asian Football Championships are North Korea, Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Mongolia and Macau.

Despite the coronavirus restrictions in place in the country China is still scheduled to host the International University Sports Federation Chengdu 2021 Summer World University Games from June 26 to July 7, as well as the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games from September 10 to 25.