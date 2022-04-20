A mass participation five-kilometres race is set to take place alongside this year’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

The event, called the "ASICS Uplift Oregon 5k", is scheduled to be held during the men’s marathon on July 17.

Around 2,000 runners are due to take part in the American state where they will be given the chance to run a five kilometre section of the same course on the same morning as the world’s finest marathon athletes.

Once finished, participants are set to be invited into the "ASICS Uplift Oregon 5K Fan Festival" which will be located adjacent to the finish line.

The fan festival is expected to feature a big screen viewing experience, interactive recovery stations and post-race food and beverage options.

It will be open to the public during both the men’s and women’s marathons that will start and finish outside the University of Oregon's Autzen Stadium.

Oregon, here we come.



Introducing the Uplift Oregon 5K - a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to race alongside the greats as you tackle 3.1 miles of the @WCHoregon22 marathon course.



Register now for the July 17 race in Eugene, Oregon. https://t.co/lRk0BiDYEs pic.twitter.com/GGDVAyrwo2 — ASICS America (@ASICSamerica) April 19, 2022

"As a proud partner of World Athletics, we are excited to host the ASICS Uplift Oregon 5K during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22," said Richard Sullivan, President and chief executive of ASICS North America.

"We are thrilled to offer runners this one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the World Athletics Championships and create an environment for fans to join in the festivities with our fan festival just steps from the finish line."

James Tolputt, chief operating officer of Oregon22, added: "This bespoke event is all about innovation and fan engagement, two of the main driving tenets of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

"The incredible collaboration between the LOC [Local Organising Committee] and ASICS will enable us to bring to life a truly unique experience - one that will take place not just in the streets and parks of Eugene but as part of the very footprint and fabric of these World Championships."

Oregon is set to hold the World Athletics Championships from July 15 to 24.