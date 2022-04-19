The French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) has laid out an ambition of forging closer ties with German sport as a part of the wider Franco-German recovery plan from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Governments of France and Germany established an initiative in 2020 setting out how they believe the European Union (EU) should rebound in the wake of the pandemic.

It includes policies such as setting up a recovery fund, placing greater emphasis on health and enhancing the EU's economic and industrial resilience.

Close Franco-German collaboration will now be extended to sport, with the CNOSF announcing it is working alongside the Germany Sports Youth (DSJ) arm of the German Olympic Sports Confederation and the Franco-German Office for Youth (OFAJ) to create initiatives under the banner "2024 - Rekindling the Franco-German Flame".

The CNOSF is calling on stakeholders to set up new Franco-German partnerships, with one eye on the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

The CNOSF wants members to create projects which are connected to the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

A call for projects has been issued to provide DSJ and CNOSF member organisations and stakeholders assistance in establishing schemes which can inspire new audiences and spread Olympic values, it is claimed.

Projects should be either dedicated to improving youth involvement in sport or take the form of innovative schemes tied in to major events, including Paris 2024.

Financial support for costs associated with travel, accommodation, administration and the provision of services will be available.