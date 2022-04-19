The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has announced the departures of chief of sport performance & NGB services Rick Adams and chief of business operations Kevin Penn as part of the internal restructuring process.

USOPSC chief executive Sarah Hirshland communicated the same to all members of the organisation via video message.

These developments are a result of the proposed merger of athlete performance and athlete services functions into a single department according to a USOPC spokesperson with the organisation looking to find a candidate to lead the new division.

To strengthen operating functions, business operations and legal operations are the other departments being merged with USOPC general counsel Christopher McCleary, who has overseen the USOPC’s legal operations since 2015, set to lead the division.

Adams has been at the USOPC since 2010, overseeing high-performance support for athletes apart from managing complex logistical issues with regards to athlete travel.

USOPC chief of sport performance & NGB services Rick Adams joined the organisation in 2010 ©Getty Images

Penn who joined in 2016, oversaw USOPC’s business operations, including its training centres in Colorado Springs and Lake Placid, as well as areas like information technology and strategic planning.

Meanwhile, USOPC vice President bids & protocol Chris Sullivan is retiring.

Sullivan, who joined the organisation in 1997, informed them of his decision ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, while he continued to remain a senior advisor.

The USOPC is currently in the process of hiring Sullivan's replacement, with the man himself set to be part of the interview panel for hiring.

These changes come at a crucial time as the NOC is looking to bid for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Games.