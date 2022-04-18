Christian Reitz, Oliver Geis and Florian Peter won the last title of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, giving Germany gold in the men's team 25 metres rapid fire pistol.

They were dominant in the battle for gold, beating Emerson Duarte, Vladimir Silveira and Felipe Almeida Wu of Brazil, with the score finishing 17-1.

In qualification, the German trio scored 280 and 290 to top the standings on a total of 570 points, ahead of Brazil who scored 266 and 276 for a combined 542.

Taking bronze were Schwakon Triniphakorn, Ram Khamhaeng and Noppadon Sutiviruch of Thailand, who failed to make the top two.

⌖ ISSF World Cup 2022 - Rio de Janeiro



◾ Thailand's 🇹🇭 Schwakon Triniphakorn, Ram Khamhaeng & Noppadon Sutiviruch won the bronze medal in the Men's Team - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. Congratulations!



Germany & Brazil won the gold and silver medals respectively.#Shooting pic.twitter.com/6KrHChb25q — SEA Sports News (@sea_sports_news) April 18, 2022

They scored 267 in the first round to finish in front of Brazil, but could only follow up with 257 in the second for 524 points.

Only three teams entered the competition.

The next ISSF World Cup in rifle and pistol disciplines is scheduled to take place in Azeri capital Baku from May 27 to June 7.